Robinson ready for a break after long season

DANNY Robinson believes Thatcham Town have ‘built a base’ to work on for the next few seasons.

The Kingfishers ended their Southern League Division 1 South campaign in 11th place after a 1-0 home defeat to Slimbridge on Saturday.

And although they lost, Robinson was pleased with how they performed in the final few weeks of the season.

He said: “It was a bit of an anti-climax really and this season has felt like two seasons, but I am proud because we ended with a good run of form.

“I am glad we have built a base and hopefully we can go on to better things next year.”

Robinson said it had been tough for Town as they had not ended the 2017/18 campaign until May 20.

Town made it all the way to the FA Vase final at Wembley Stadium, beating Stockton Town, and returned to pre-season training soon after.

Robinson said: “We went all the way through last year because we didn’t finish until the end of May and within three weeks we were back in pre-season so the club hasn’t really stopped for two seasons.

“I am proud of how things have gone, mainly due to the player turnaround, and it certainly gives us a base to build on for years to come.”

Robinson admitted there could be some new faces, like any other club, but he’s pleased with the squad that ended the season.

He said: “Ideally I would like to keep the squad that finished the season because we were a lot more consistent as the weeks went on.

“We will try and get a one or two through the door, but we feel that we’ve acclimatised to the league now.”

Robinson is ready to have a break before thinking about next season’s plans.

He said: “As a manager you don’t stop and everything was so rushed from last season because we didn’t have time off.

“It’ll be good to have a break, see the family and recharge the batteries before we start up on July 2.”