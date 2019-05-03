Conservatives keep control of district council as Greens gain first ever seats

THE Conservatives have kept control of West Berkshire Council - but history was made today as the Green Party gained their first ever seats.

The Tories did enough to get over the line, finishing on 24 seats.

The Lib Dems gained eleven seats, including the whole of Greenham and key areas of Thatcham and Newbury, to come a close second and finish with 16 elected councillors.

There were emotional and jubilant scenes on a dramatic afternoon as Carolyne Culver (Ridgeway ward), Steve Masters (Newbury Speen ward) and David Marsh were elected for the Greens.

Mr Masters broke down in tears during as he said: "Ten years ago I was homeless, fighting depression, with no idea how to break the cycle.

"This victory is for everyone who feels lost and without hope."

Although the Conservatives will be pleased to have avoided the same fate as several other Tory councils nationwide, there were a number of shocks with several high profile and senior party members losing their seats.

West Berkshire Council chairman Carol Jackson-Doerge lost her seat in Burghfield and Mortimer, while the council's lead member for highways and transport Jeanette Clifford missed out in Newbury Speen.

Veteran councillors Anthony Pick and Adrian Edwards also lost their seats.

