Lib Dems regain control of Newbury and Thatcham town councils

THE Liberal Democrats have regained control of both Newbury and Thatcham town councils.

There was a wave of yellow votes as the party took 19 of the 23 seats on Newbury and 15 of the 18 seats on Thatcham.

History was made again as the Green Party got their first ever seats on both councils, with David Marsh elected to Newbury Wash Common ward, Steve Masters to Newbury Speenhamland and Paul Field to Thatcham Central.

The Conservatives, having previously been in control of Newbury and Thatcham, have just four seats across the two councils.

The party suffered a number of high profile losses, with Newbury mayor Margo Payne and veteran councillors Anthony Pick, Dave Goff, David Fenn and Howard Bairstow all losing their seats.

