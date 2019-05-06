Crafty Craft race returns today

THE popular Crafty Craft race will make its return today (Monday, May 6).

This year’s theme will be inspired by ‘The History of Newbury’ and the Newbury Business Improvement District (BID) is taking over the organisation of the event from Newbury Round Table.

Crafty Craft is one of West Berkshire’s largest annual events and raises thousands for local charities.

Teams design their own home-made rafts and race them from Kintbury to Newbury along the canal, often raising money for their own favourite charity.

The teams will leave Kintbury at 8am today, with the first expected to cross the finish line in Newbury's Victoria Park around 10am.

There will also be a fun-filled after-party in Victoria Park, with a variety of stalls, entertainment, food and drink and music.

The Newbury Weekly News will be there - keep an eye on our social media pages throughout the day for updates and results.

We'll also have all the pictures in next week's Newbury Weekly News.