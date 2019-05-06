Crafty Craft winners and results announced

THE winners of this year's Crafty Craft race have been announced.

A total of 15 teams set off from the start line opposite the Dundas Arms in Kintbury from 8.30am this morning, with 13 managing to finishing the six mile race.

The crowds who had lined the banks of the Kennet and Avon Canal cheered as the first teams crossed the finish line at Newbury's Victoria Park just before 10am.

The fastest pedalled prize went to 'The Crews Missile', which was operated by the East Woodhay Society. The crew finished in a time of one hour and 21 minutes.

The fastest adult award went the Elevation craft, which completed the race in one hour and 33 minutes.

The fastest junior prize went to Friends of 1st Newbury Scouts, who completed the race in one hour 44 minutes.

Best fancy dress prize was awarded to the Newbury Air Cadets, while best corporate team went to Norma (n) Conquest.

Meanwhile, Kingsclere-based dentists Imogen Dental - who took more than six hours to complete the race - received Marcus Franks "spirit of Crafty Craft" award.

The prize was named after Newbury Round Table member and councillor Marcus Franks - who died last month.

Mr Franks played a key part in the organisation of the race over the years.

The winners were presented with their prizes in the Victoria Park bandstand this afternoon.

Big crowds enjoyed the fun in the park, where there were a number of stalls, raffles, dance demonstrations, music, rides and a fun.

For all the pictures and reaction from the day, pick up a copy of next week's Newbury Weekly News.