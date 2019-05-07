Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Taxi driver stabbed in Newbury

Two teenage boys fled the scene last night

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

police

A TAXI driver has been stabbed in Newbury.

The incident occurred at around 10.15pm last night (Monday) in Oaken Grove.

The boys had a weapon described as a large kitchen knife, and tried to rob the 42-year-old driver, but were unsuccessful and left the scene.

The taxi driver was taken to hospital where he was treated for a puncture wound.

He has since been discharged.

The taxi was a maroon coloured Skoda Superb, which picked up the boys in Market Place, Newbury, at around 10.02pm.

Thames Valley Police is now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Alice Broad, of Newbury CID, said: “The victim suffered a puncture wound, which thankfully, was not a serious injury, but this could have been far more serious.

“We are making house to house and further CCTV enquiries in this investigation, and I would urge anybody with any information, no matter how insignificant you believe this may be, to contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190135760.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • Sarcastic neighbour

    07/05/2019 - 15:03

    "Police are appealing for anyone who can do their work for them to come forward".

    Reply

  • Louise

    Louise

    07/05/2019 - 13:01

    Don't most cabs now have CCTV?

    Reply

Live blog: West Berkshire Council elections

Live blog: West Berkshire Council elections

Taxi driver stabbed in Newbury

Taxi driver stabbed by two teenage boys in Newbury

LIVE BLOG: Newbury and Thatcham town council results

LIVE BLOG: Newbury and Thatcham town council results

Lib Dems regain control of Newbury and Thatcham town councils

Lib Dems regain control of Newbury and Thatcham town councils

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33