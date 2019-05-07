Taxi driver stabbed in Newbury

A TAXI driver has been stabbed in Newbury.

The incident occurred at around 10.15pm last night (Monday) in Oaken Grove.

The boys had a weapon described as a large kitchen knife, and tried to rob the 42-year-old driver, but were unsuccessful and left the scene.

The taxi driver was taken to hospital where he was treated for a puncture wound.

He has since been discharged.

The taxi was a maroon coloured Skoda Superb, which picked up the boys in Market Place, Newbury, at around 10.02pm.

Thames Valley Police is now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Alice Broad, of Newbury CID, said: “The victim suffered a puncture wound, which thankfully, was not a serious injury, but this could have been far more serious.

“We are making house to house and further CCTV enquiries in this investigation, and I would urge anybody with any information, no matter how insignificant you believe this may be, to contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190135760.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.”