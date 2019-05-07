Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Two teenagers arrested after taxi driver stabbed

The boys remain in police custody folllowing incident last night (Monday)

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

police

TWO teenage boys have been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a taxi driver in Newbury.

One of the boys, aged 15, from Newbury, was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and possession of a controlled drug of class B – cannabis.

The other boy, also 15 and from Newbury, has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.

It follows an incident in Oaken Grove yesterday, when a taxi driver suffered a stab wound after picking up a fare in Market Place, Newbury.

Both boys remain in police custody.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • paulGT11

    07/05/2019 - 16:04

    They deserve a minimum 5-10 years in a youth detention centre, transferring to main prison system when of age, but will probably just get a ticking off for being naughty boys as "we wouldn't want to ruin their lives", even though they nearly took someone else's life.

    Reply

  • Sarcastic neighbour

    07/05/2019 - 15:03

    Surely stabbing someone constitutes attempted murder?

    Reply

Live blog: West Berkshire Council elections

Live blog: West Berkshire Council elections

Taxi driver stabbed in Newbury

Taxi driver stabbed by two teenage boys in Newbury

LIVE BLOG: Newbury and Thatcham town council results

LIVE BLOG: Newbury and Thatcham town council results

Lib Dems regain control of Newbury and Thatcham town councils

Lib Dems regain control of Newbury and Thatcham town councils

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33