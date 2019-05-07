Two teenagers arrested after taxi driver stabbed

TWO teenage boys have been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a taxi driver in Newbury.

One of the boys, aged 15, from Newbury, was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and possession of a controlled drug of class B – cannabis.

The other boy, also 15 and from Newbury, has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.

It follows an incident in Oaken Grove yesterday, when a taxi driver suffered a stab wound after picking up a fare in Market Place, Newbury.

Both boys remain in police custody.