Two teenagers arrested after taxi driver stabbed

Tue, 07 May 2019
TWO teenage boys have been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a taxi driver in Newbury.
One of the boys, aged 15, from Newbury, was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and possession of a controlled drug of class B – cannabis.
The other boy, also 15 and from Newbury, has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.
It follows an incident in Oaken Grove yesterday, when a taxi driver suffered a stab wound after picking up a fare in Market Place, Newbury.
Both boys remain in police custody.
paulGT11
07/05/2019 - 16:04
They deserve a minimum 5-10 years in a youth detention centre, transferring to main prison system when of age, but will probably just get a ticking off for being naughty boys as "we wouldn't want to ruin their lives", even though they nearly took someone else's life.
Sarcastic neighbour
07/05/2019 - 15:03
Surely stabbing someone constitutes attempted murder?
