Police launch fresh appeal over Newbury town centre assault

POLICE are launching a fresh appeal for witnesses to come forward following an assault in Newbury town centre in March.

A number of arrests have been made and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

At around 4am on Saturday, March 30, two men were assaulted by a group of around five men in Newbury town centre in Wharf Street outside Document House.

The first victim, a man in his twenties, received fractures to the face which has required ongoing hospital treatment and surgery.

The second victim a man in his late teens received bruising and cuts to his head which he made a full recovery from.

A 17-year-old boy from Thatcham, and a 17-year-old from Newbury were both arrested in connection with this incident and have been released under investigation.

Case investigator Thomas Gosling, based at Newbury police station, said: “We have been carrying out a number of enquiries into this incident and have made a number of arrests.

“We are aware however that this incident happened at a time when many people would have been leaving pubs and clubs in the area and may have important witness information.

“We are aware that a number of people did pass by during the assault and a blonde woman may have also been in the vicinity.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or got visit the Thames Valley Police website quoting the reference number 43190096341.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.