Girl injured after being involved in collision with van

A GIRL has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a van in Monks Lane, Newbury, this afternoon (Tues).

The road was closed from the Newbury College roundabout to The Bell pub for a short while police and ambulance attended.

The age of the girl and the severity of her injuries is not yet clear.

NewburyToday has contacted South Central Ambulance Service and this story will be updated as soon as more information is made available.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police, James Williams, said: "We were called to Monks Lane, Newbury, at 3.36pm today after a report of a road traffic collision.

"A pedestrian, a girl, and a van were in collision. Ambulance attended and took the girl to hospital."