Mortimer get set for cup final

MORTIMER and Marlow United will go head-to-head this evening (7pm) in the final of the Berkshire Trophy Centre Senior Cup, held at Reading's Madejski Stadium.

The two Thames Valley Premier League side's lock horns for the fourth time this season, with Marlow winning two of those meetings.

United's last league defeat did come against Mortimer, when the visitors won 2-0 away from home as Stefan Allen scored twice.

But it was Marlow who won the premier division, finishing three points clear of second place Cookham Dean. Meanwhile, Mortimer finished in fourth place on 38 points.

At the semi-final stage of the competition, Mortimer beat Berks County 2-1 while Mortimer eased to a 5-0 win against FC Imaan Lions.

Route to the final

First Round: Hurst 0-2 Marlow United.

Second Round: Marlow United 6-1 Burghfield; Westwood United 2-6 Mortimer.

Quarter-Final: Finchampstead 0-0 Mortimer (Mortimer won 5-4 on penalties); Rotherfield United 1-4 Marlow United.

Semi-Final: Berks County 1-2 Mortimer; Marlow United 5-0 FC Imaan Lions