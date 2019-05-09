Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

In this week's Newbury Weekly News, the Conservatives have kept control of West Berkshire. 

Also in this week's paper, two boys have been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a taxi driver. 

Meanwhile, a woman has been jailed for five years after stealing £800,000.

And we've got a section on those people who took part in the Crafty Craft last weekend. 

In Hungerford news, Town councillor Helen Simpson has been re-elected at mayor.

In Thatcham, family and friends of Kim Jones have raised £5,000 in her memory. 

And in North Hampshire, a 40-year-old has been jailed for his part in a 'county lines' drug-dealing operation.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

All this and more for just £1.

