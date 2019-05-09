CCTV images released after theft in Newbury

POLICE have released CCTV images of a man who may have vital information in connection with a theft investigation in Newbury.

At around 11.45pm on Friday, May 3, a vehicle was broken into on The Oaks, Newbury.

A man stole cash and a debit card which was later used at Hot News on Market Street.

Investigating officer PC Kate Lathe based at Newbury police station said: “I am releasing CCTV images of this man as I believe that he may have information that is vital to this investigation.

“I am urging anybody who recognises him or has any information in relation to this incident to contact police on non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190133775 or make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”