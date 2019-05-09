Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Greggs in Northbrook Street to close for refurbishment

Store will be shut for a week from tomorrow (Friday) while it is renovated

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

Greggs in Northbrook Street to close for refurbishment

THE Greggs store in Northbrook Street, Newbury, will close for a week from tomorrow (Friday) while it is refurbished. 

The store will shut its doors at 3pm tomorrow and will reopening with a fresh new look and rebranding on Friday, May 17

Customers will have the chance for free samples and also vouchers to use within the store. 

Anyone still craving a Greggs can venture over to the store on London Road.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • sayitasitis

    09/05/2019 - 18:06

    Good thing is there is about 300 other places to get a coffee and a snack

    Reply

Girl injured after being involved in collision with van

Girl injured after being involved in collision with van

Taxi driver stabbed in Newbury

Taxi driver stabbed by two teenage boys in Newbury

Two teenagers arrested after taxi driver stabbed

Two teenagers arrested after taxi driver stabbed

Lib Dems regain control of Newbury and Thatcham town councils

Lib Dems regain control of Newbury and Thatcham town councils

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33