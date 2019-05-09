Greggs in Northbrook Street to close for refurbishment

THE Greggs store in Northbrook Street, Newbury, will close for a week from tomorrow (Friday) while it is refurbished.

The store will shut its doors at 3pm tomorrow and will reopening with a fresh new look and rebranding on Friday, May 17

Customers will have the chance for free samples and also vouchers to use within the store.

Anyone still craving a Greggs can venture over to the store on London Road.