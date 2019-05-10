Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Hungerford duo lead school training sessions

The two players were giving advice to school children in Hungerford

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

liam.headd@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886629

Hungerford duo lead training session

HUNGERFORD Town Football Club stars recently gave some expert coaching to pupils at the town’s John O’Gaunt School.

Striker Danilo Orsi-Dadomo and defender Marvel Ekpiteta ran a training session with 11 to 13-year-olds before following up with a question-and-answer session.

The players gave a short talk about “following your dream”, having a positive mental attitude and how healthy eating, sleeping well and exercise is beneficial.

Pupils were also given free tickets to the Crusaders’ final game of the season against East Thurrock United on April 27, when they managed to draw 1-1 and avoid relegation from National League South.

Both Orsi-Dadomo and Ekpiteta also visited Chilton Foliat Primary School and Hungerford Primary School.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Girl injured after being involved in collision with van

Girl injured after being involved in collision with van

Taxi driver stabbed in Newbury

Taxi driver stabbed by two teenage boys in Newbury

Two teenagers arrested after taxi driver stabbed

Two teenagers arrested after taxi driver stabbed

Police launch fresh appeal over Newbury town centre assault

police

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33