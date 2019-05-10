Hungerford duo lead school training sessions

HUNGERFORD Town Football Club stars recently gave some expert coaching to pupils at the town’s John O’Gaunt School.

Striker Danilo Orsi-Dadomo and defender Marvel Ekpiteta ran a training session with 11 to 13-year-olds before following up with a question-and-answer session.

The players gave a short talk about “following your dream”, having a positive mental attitude and how healthy eating, sleeping well and exercise is beneficial.

Pupils were also given free tickets to the Crusaders’ final game of the season against East Thurrock United on April 27, when they managed to draw 1-1 and avoid relegation from National League South.

Both Orsi-Dadomo and Ekpiteta also visited Chilton Foliat Primary School and Hungerford Primary School.