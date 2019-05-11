Stroke survivors raise charity cake with cake sale

HUNGERFORD stroke survivor Jennie Rushford has helped organise a cake stall to raise cash for the Speakability charity.

Mrs Rushford, aged 37, suffered a stroke last July.

A suspected ruptured artery, which formed a clot, prevented blood and oxygen from reaching her brain.

Mrs Rushford, who worked for Hungerford-based firm Tomorrow’s Guides, survived, but sustained both aphasia and dyspraxia.

This means she has difficulty understanding others’ speech and recalling her own vocabulary and is also having to relearn reading and writing.

Together with her friend Hannah Warner, another stroke survivor who lives in Newbury, she organised a cake stall on the steps of Hungerford Town Hall recently to raise funds for Newbury and District Speakability Group.

For both women, their strokes have resulted in multiple challenges in their daily lives, including the difficulties in speech and communication.

Undeterred, the pair set about organising the cake sale, which raised more than £850, with additional donations from friends and well-wishers.

Many local residents were contacted and encouraged to get out their recipe books, look online for ideas, mix and bake.

The result was an array of creative confectionery which was snapped up at the sale.

Newbury and District Speakability Group organiser Judy King said: “This is an amazing example of a young Hungerford survivor who, together with her friend, showed determination and tenacity to overcome challenges to make this event the tremendous success it was.

“Congratulations, too, to the Hungerford community who rallied round and were so generous with their time and money.

“The funds raised by Jennie and Hannah will go towards opportunities to enrich group members’ language skills and develop confidence”.

Mrs Rushford is married to Todd and is the daughter of Jeanette Kersey, who has been mayor of Hungerford twice and last year retired as office manager at the Hungerford Surgery.

Mrs Kersey said following a fundraiser for her daughter last year: “So many people in Hungerford have been so supportive of Jennie and Todd and her two stepchildren. It’s a very special town in that way.”

More information about the Newbury and District Speakability Group can be obtained from Judy King at heyjudeking@yahoo.co.uk or by calling 07881 621239.