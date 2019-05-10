Cup joy for Kintbury

KINTBURY Rangers boss Michael McNally was delighted that his side has picked up some silverware after a strong campaign.

Rangers beat Corsham Print Wiltshire League rivals Wroughton 3-2 in the final of the Fountain Trophy Senior at Corsham on Saturday with Shaun Thorp, Jamie Gannon and Fabio Pinto all scoring.

“I thought we were outstanding really, especially in the first half,” said McNally. “We could have gone in with a few more goals.

“In the second-half we sat back a little bit for one reason or another, but we dug in and it was fantastic to get the result.”

Although Kintbury recorded their second successive 3-2 victory against Wroughton on Tuesday evening, their opponents were confirmed as Corsham Print Wiltshire League champions.

“The lads know that we have thrown the league away,” admitted McNally. “Between January and February, we sort of didn’t perform against some of the teams we should be beating.

“But it’s been a good season. We won the cup and when the chips have been down you could never write us off.”

Rangers were trailing 2-0 at half-time on Tuesday, but two goals from George Smith and another from a goal line scramble helped them come from behind to win.

McNally said: “There were a few stern words at half-time, but they proved to me once again what a great side they are.”

McNally handed a number of starts to the younger players towards the end of the season and the future looking promising.

He said: “The likes of Ali Thorp, Harry Way and Kye Williams are young and the future looks good.

“Hopefully they can stay there, and if they continue to play the way they are, they’ll keep on winning trophies for this club.”