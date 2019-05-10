Man jailed for dealing class A drugs

FOLLOWING a Thames Valley Police investigation, a man has been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for dealing drugs.

Jason Scott, aged 39, of no fixed abode pleaded guilty to one count of possession of class A substance crack cocaine with intent to supply and one count of possession of class A substance heroin with intent to supply at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday (8/5).

On 15 November 2017 officers were conducting a foot patrol in Bowden Woods, Greenham when they found Scott sat on a log with another male. The pair were thought to be supplying drugs from the wooded area.

After attempting to run from the scene, Scott was arrested and a quantity of class A substances, namely heroin, were recovered from his person.

Scott was charged on 5 October 2018.

Investigating Officer PC Lisa Anderson based at Newbury Police Station said: “Thames Valley Police and the Thatcham Neighbourhood policing team is committed to arresting, charging and convicting those concerned in the supply of drugs.

“The use of drugs effects the community as a whole and I would encourage members of the public to report suspicious incidents.

“The sentence reflects the serious nature of the offence and should act as a deterrent to those dealing drugs that a lengthy custodial sentence awaits them.”