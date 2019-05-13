Changes to Newbury Station access as new junction opens

A NEW junction on the A339 in a bid to cut congestion in Newbury is now operational, West Berkshire Council has said.

The opening of the new traffic light controlled junction means that traffic can no longer turn south into Cheap Street from Market Street.

All traffic from Market Street and The Market Place will have to travel along Bear Lane, turn right at the roundabout onto the A339 and then turn into Cheap Street via the new junction.

The junction forms the first phase of a £1.8m council project to reduce congestion in the town centre.

Phase two includes the removal of the existing pedestrian crossings and the installation of new traffic lights and crossings at the Cheap Street junction with Market Street.

The final phase will upgrade the Bear Lane roundabout and traffic light system.

Once complete, traffic will no longer be allowed to turn off the roundabout into Bear Lane and will instead be routed via the new A339/Cheap Street junction.

The £1.8m project has been funded by developer’s contributions from Newbury Racecourse and Local Transport Plan capital grant funding.

The announcement follows the news that Mill Lane will be closed for another week.