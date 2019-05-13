Changes to Newbury Station access as new junction opens
Mon, 13 May 2019
A NEW junction on the A339 in a bid to cut congestion in Newbury is now operational, West Berkshire Council has said.
The opening of the new traffic light controlled junction means that traffic can no longer turn south into Cheap Street from Market Street.
All traffic from Market Street and The Market Place will have to travel along Bear Lane, turn right at the roundabout onto the A339 and then turn into Cheap Street via the new junction.
The junction forms the first phase of a £1.8m council project to reduce congestion in the town centre.
Phase two includes the removal of the existing pedestrian crossings and the installation of new traffic lights and crossings at the Cheap Street junction with Market Street.
The final phase will upgrade the Bear Lane roundabout and traffic light system.
Once complete, traffic will no longer be allowed to turn off the roundabout into Bear Lane and will instead be routed via the new A339/Cheap Street junction.
The £1.8m project has been funded by developer’s contributions from Newbury Racecourse and Local Transport Plan capital grant funding.
The announcement follows the news that Mill Lane will be closed for another week.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Article comments
iancummings
13/05/2019 - 18:06
It makes coming from the North trying to get to the Corn Exchange or the Library a really interesting journey :-(
Reply
paulGT11
13/05/2019 - 14:02
with northbrook street closed to traffic during the day and no access across the Park way Bridge, all local traffic has to travel along the A339. yet more traffic lights will only make it worse. Also, As you cannot turn right out of cheap street on to the A339, why are there traffic lights on the main A339 through the junction as well as on the right turn? All this is just going to make Newbury impossible to access and it comes just after a gov. report that traffic lights are the biggest cause of traffic jams.
Reply
Highways EXPERT
13/05/2019 - 17:05
Than you Paul for your expert advice on the matter! I fully agree that the A339 is a wonderful road with a rich and illustrious history and the history should be maintained! we should go back to the 80's when everyone had a fast car and safety standards were much lower! that way we could simply not worry about traffic because our big fancy cars could outrun it! Right turn traffic lights are liberal propaganda and should not be welcomed to the newbury ecosystem next thing the BIRDS WILL HAVE VOTES!?!!? how much do I have to tell my neighbours its okay for me to leave my car on the road outside their house its a 'PUBLIC highway' not a "My house extends to the middle of the road if I feel like it way" I hope that one day all cars can fly so we can have crashes in the air and plunge down to our deaths instead of sitting in traffic on robin hood.
Reply
NoisyNortherner
13/05/2019 - 14:02
Hopefully the timings for these lights have been given to somebody more competent than the muppet who handles the Robin Hood lights. Coming from Speen or Shaw direction onto the roundabout is a nightmare.
Reply
NewburyLad
13/05/2019 - 14:02
And yet another set of traffic lights to negotiate as if we haven't got enough already in Newbury.
Reply