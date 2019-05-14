Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Driver drank more than twice the legal limit

Culprit must pay hundreds of pounds and observe a driving ban

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

court gavel

A STROUD Green motorist was caught behind the wheel after drinking more than twice the legal limit.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 1, was 48-year-old Martin John Griffith of Vine Court.

He admitted driving a Ford Fiesta on the A339 at Newbury after drinking more than the legal limit on April 11.

Tests showed 78mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

Mr Griffith, who was legally represented at the hearing, was fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £50.

In addition he was banned from driving for 20 months.

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Changes to Newbury Station access as new junction opens

Changes to Newbury Station access as new junction opens

CCTV released in connection with assault in Newbury

CCTV released in connection with assault in Newbury

Company fined for causing 'significant disruption' in Newbury

Company fined for causing 'significant disruption' in Newbury

Missing girls found safe and well

Missing girls found safe and well

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33