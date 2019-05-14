Driver drank more than twice the legal limit

A STROUD Green motorist was caught behind the wheel after drinking more than twice the legal limit.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 1, was 48-year-old Martin John Griffith of Vine Court.

He admitted driving a Ford Fiesta on the A339 at Newbury after drinking more than the legal limit on April 11.

Tests showed 78mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

Mr Griffith, who was legally represented at the hearing, was fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £50.

In addition he was banned from driving for 20 months.