Children's charity launches new fundraising initiative

WEST Berkshire children’s charity Dingley’s Promise has launched a new fundraising initiative.

The charity relies on voluntary donations to deliver life-changing support to children under 5 years with additional needs and disabilities and their families.

It has now launched the ‘Friends of Dingley’ initiative, where people can sign up to be ‘friends’ and donate anything from £3.75 per month.

A regular gift helps us plan ahead more effectively, ensuring we can provide the best possible care.

A monthly gift of £3.75 a month for a year means one child can join in the fun at one of Dingley’s Holiday Playscheme days a year.

Donating £5 a month for a year allows a child to learn new skills in a Learn Through Play session once a year.

And £10 a month for a year means Dingley’s can provide eight hours of support to one child moving on to a new setting.

In return for being a ‘friend’ of Dingley’s Promise, the charity will provide regular newsletters and updates about its work, a Dingley Bear pin badge and an invitation to an exclusive annual event hosted by its chief executive.

For more details, or to become a ‘friend’ and donate, visit https://www.dingley.org.uk/donate/