CCTV released in connection with assault in Newbury

Thames Valley Police has released images of people who may have vital information about an assault in Newbury.

Two men were assaulted by a group of approximately five men outside Document House in Wharf Street at around 4am on Saturday 30 March.

One victim, a man in his twenties, sustained fractures to his face which required hospital treatment and surgery.

The other victim, a man in his late teens, sustained bruising and cuts to his head from which he has recovered.

A 17-year-old boy from Thatcham, and a 17-year-old boy from Newbury were both arrested on suspicion of assault. They have been released under investigation.

Case Investigator Thomas Gosling, based at Newbury police station, said: “I would like to speak to the individuals in these CCTV images, as I believe they may have important information that could assist us with the investigation.

“This incident took place when many people would have been in the area, leaving pubs and clubs, therefore I would continue to appeal for any witnesses to please come forward.

“If you recognise the people in the CCTV images, or believe it may be you, please get in touch by calling the police.”

Anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference ‘43190096342’ or make a report online.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.