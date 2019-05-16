Last chance to enter the ROC 10k

THE CLOCK is ticking down to Sunday, May 26, when hundreds of men, women and children will line up for the start of the 2019 Roc Newbury 10k race, along with its associated junior races.

Organisers are urging any last minute runners to register their entries – which can only be done online – by May 23, as entries cannot be accepted on the day.

The 10k race will start from the Market Place, Newbury, with runners being waved off by the Town Mayor and the West Berkshire Council Chairman, along with representatives from the race’s 2019 sponsors, Roc Technologies.

Junior participants will take part in shorter races over 900 metres and 1.5 km respectively, prior to the 10k race.

Roc Technologies Race Manager, Nicque Routen, said: “We’re all really looking forward to this big day, which is a great town event, and something in which entire families can get involved.”

Entries must be received by May 23 and can be made at www.newburyac.org.uk