Neighbourhood Watch meeting cancelled

A Neighbourhood Watch meeting has been cancelled because of the upcoming European Elections.

The Newbury and Thatcham Neighbourhood Watch meeting was planned to be held in the West Berkshire Council chamber on Monday.

But with the European elections being held on Thursday, May 23 the council needs the chamber.

Group chairwoman, Angela Money, said: "Unfortunately, Monday’s Neighbourhood Watch meeting has had to be cancelled as the council chamber is being utilised for European Election preparations and will be sealed and inaccessible on Monday evening.

"Please accept my apologies for any inconvenience."

The next Neighbourhood Watch meeting will be held on Monday, August 12.