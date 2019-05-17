Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Neighbourhood Watch meeting cancelled

Venue taken for European elections

neighbourhood watch

A Neighbourhood Watch meeting has been cancelled because of the upcoming European Elections.

The Newbury and Thatcham Neighbourhood Watch meeting was planned to be held in the West Berkshire Council chamber on Monday. 

But with the European elections being held on Thursday, May 23 the council needs the chamber. 

Group chairwoman, Angela Money, said: "Unfortunately, Monday’s Neighbourhood Watch meeting has had to be cancelled as the council chamber is being utilised for European Election preparations and will be sealed and inaccessible on Monday evening.

"Please accept my apologies for any inconvenience." 

The next Neighbourhood Watch meeting will be held on Monday, August 12.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • Louise

    Louise

    17/05/2019 - 12:12

    On the Neighbour Watch e mails sent out I always get annoyed that when Ms Money is mentioned, it always insists on sticking "BEM" after her surname. Pretentious, moi!

    Reply

Changes to Newbury Station access as new junction opens

Changes to Newbury Station access as new junction opens

CCTV released in connection with assault in Newbury

CCTV released in connection with assault in Newbury

Company fined for causing 'significant disruption' in Newbury

Company fined for causing 'significant disruption' in Newbury

58-year-old shared child abuse images

58-year-old shared child abuse images

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33