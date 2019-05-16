Jacob relishing Madejski challenge

AFC Aldermaston manager Declan Jacob believes his side have ‘nothing to lose’ when they face Wantage Town in the final of the Reading Senior Cup at the Madejski Stadium on Friday night.

Wantage, who won the Hellenic Premier Division, are favourites to lift the trophy, but Jacob is confident his players have the ability to win.

“It’s going to be a tough game because they won the Hellenic Premier League, but it’s a one-off game and we have nothing to lose.

“We’ll be going all out to get the victory and see what we can do from there.”

Since Wantage won the premier division, manager Ben Sadler has left and Jacob believes it could have an impact of their performance.

“With the manager leaving, it could be the last game for some of the current players so they’re going to want to prove themselves.”

It’ll be the first time many of the AFC Aldermaston players would have played on a big stage, something they could relish.

“That opportunity is always nice to have.

“There has been an agreement that only players who have featured six or more times in the league can be eligible for the final.”

And this is something that has helped Jacob with his team selection.

“It’s made my selection easier and it’s taken us down to the players that have been with us for the bulk of the season.”

The game will be the first competitive clash the Atom Men will have had since April 20 – when they drew with Thame Rangers – which could affect things.

“I always believe a gap seems to be a pain so I’m hoping we can start quick and find our feet in the game.

“We need to get past the first 15 minutes before we can start to play our way,” added Jacob.