It's Ladies Day at Newbury Racecourse tomorrow (Sat)

GLAMOROUS guests will be vying for the prize of best dressed as Ladies Day returns to Newbury Racecourse this weekend.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor and The Feeling guitarist Richard Jones will perform at the official after-party on Saturday.

Hosting a 90-minute set straight after racing, the husband-and-wife duo will perform as Me and Mrs Jones, their DJ alter egos, to close the party.

Sophie Ellis Bextor said: “Richard and I are thrilled to have been asked to DJ at the official after-party at the new home of Ladies Day at Newbury Racecourse.

“We always enjoy playing to a raceday crowd.

“May is always the start of the summer for me and we are really looking forward to the afternoon.

“Stay on with us and enjoy a real party.”

Sophie Ellis-Bextor shot to fame as a vocalist on Spiller’s huge number one single Groovejet and then followed it up with Take Me Home and her worldwide smash hit Murder on the Dancefloor.

The day will introduce the new Rhododendron Garden and Stage, as well as hosting this year’s most-stylish racegoer competition.

Entrants will have the opportunity to win a holiday to Qatar, courtesy of sponsor Al Shaqab.

The star attraction of the afternoon is the Group 1 Al Shaqab Lockinge, run over a straight mile and worth an impressive £350,000 in prize money.

Marcomms director for Newbury Racecourse Harriet Collins said: “We are really excited about the new home of Ladies Day this year and delighted to be welcoming Sophie and Richard to the racecourse to host our official after-party.

“May really is the start of the summer season and we will be hoping to provide racegoers looking for top-quality action both on and off the course.

“The racecourse looks fantastic after going through a major redevelopment and we really hope visitors will be enthused about the improvements which have been made across the site.”

Gates open at 11am, with the first race at 1.50pm and last race at 5.25pm.

To book tickets, visit www.newburyracecourse.co.uk or call (01635) 40015.

Prices start from £26, with discounts available on group bookings.