Dolan waves goodbye to Tadley

DANNY Dolan believes it was the ‘right time’ to take a break and step down as manager of Tadley Calleva.

The decision was made last weekend by Dolan, who called time on his Tadley career after eight seasons in charge.

And although he hasn’t left to join another team, he felt it was time to step away from management for now.

“There is no real reason for it, but I have been at the club for eight years now and I think maybe I have taken the club as far as I can at this present moment.

“It’s a difficult task being a football manager and I thought that maybe it was the right time to step down.”

Tadley finished their first season in the Wessex Premier in a respectable eighth and Dolan was delighted with a positive season.

“What I have done for the club has been good, the chairman has been absolutely brilliant, as have the committee, supporters and players.

Although no offers have been made for the Dolan, he isn’t ruling out a swift return to management.

“If something does come my way, then great, but if something doesn’t then it’s not the end of the world.”

And over the past eight seasons, Dolan has had plenty of memories with the 2017/18 campaign being a memorable one.

“Getting promoted last year was brilliant,” he said. “It was the goal I set myself when I was at the club because I wanted to have at least a season in the premier division.

“I have done that and I think it’s the right time to bow out with the club sitting where they are, but it has definitely not been an easy decision to make.”

“I wish them all the best because it’s a great club, with great people,” he added.