Williams: There is plenty of positives to take

FALKLAND 1st team captain Jason Williams has praised his side’s performance, despite falling to defeat against Cove on Saturday.

Falkland suffered a four-wicket defeat away from home in their opening game of the Thames Valley Division 1 campaign.

“It was an excellent performance with mixed emotions,” he said. “We were on top throughout the game but were just not clinical enough in the field to get over the line.”

The visitors were made to bat first after their opponents won the toss.

And after 40 overs, they set Cove a target of 164 to beat.

James Lauder, making his debut for the side, produced 46 runs while Daminda Kolugala scored 33 himself.

Falkland had chances to dismiss their opponents and take the win and although they narrowly missed out, Williams highlighted positives.

“It is a lesson I am sure the players will learn from and one thing that we as a team will look to improve on starting in training,” said Williams. “That said, we have many positives to take away from the game.

“The bowling was exceptional and what really kept us in the game from the outset.”

Cove sealed the win with just two balls of the innings remaining and now Williams is looking to bounce back this weekend.

“We look forward to facing North Maidenhead this Saturday, who have come off an easy win against Wargrave.

“Selection as it currently stands is very good so we will hope to get a full side out and get our season started,” he added.

Narrow win for second team

Falkland 2nd got off to a winning start in Division 3A as they beat Cove 2nd by 27 runs on Saturday afternoon.

Opening the batting, Rob Jones got off to a fantastic start as he scored 34 runs while Bharath Bopanapally (20) also scored well.

Graham Beal and Guy Denison-Smith were both dismissed early on but Andy Jones (18) and Liam Cooper (26) added with some positive scores.

The second team set their opponents a target of 173 to win the game.

After a strong start from the visitors, Beal bowled superbly to take four wickets, while Gul Afridi contributed with three of his own.

As a result, Cove were dismissed for 145 after 30 overs.

They now face Wokingham 2nd away from home this weekend

Heavy loss for thirds

In Division 5B, the third team suffered a heavy 304 run defeat by Eversley 2nd.

It was a tough ask for Falkland as they eventually bowled out their opponents for 373, with Paul Ager scoring 124.

Matt Reardon-Brown took an incredible six wickets for his side, who went onto dismiss Falkland for 69.