LIVE: Follow the racing from Newbury

We're moments away from the start of the afternoon. We'll have reaction once the race has concluded.

RED ARMADA currently remains favourite, while Majaalis - priced at 3/1 - is second favourite for trainer William Haggas.

The crowd continue to come through the gates at Newbury and we're just 10 minutes away until the first race of the afternoon.

Meanwhile, STRICT is Andrew Balding's first runner of the day and CITY WANDERER (Mick Channon), COOL POSSIBILITY (Charles Hills), and LEVANTER (Harry Dunlop) make the field in the first race.

RED ARMADA, trained by Hungerford's Clive Cox, is currently the 5/2 favourite for the first with Adam Kirby in the saddle.

We’re back for another afternoon of racing at @NewburyRacing. There’s a total of eight races taking place today. #Newbury #NewburyRaces pic.twitter.com/fslk2dJJEh — Newbury Today Sport (@NWN_Sport) May 17, 2019

There is plenty of local interest in the Starlight Wishes Novice Stakes - our opening race of the afternoon - which gets underway in less than one hour's time.

We have a full-race programme taking place this afternoon, with the first taking place at 1.35pm. Prior to the race, we'll be looking at some of the contenders and the local runners in action.

Hello and welcome to today's live blog from Newbury Racecourse. We have an action-packed two days of racing, starting with eight races at the Starlight Charity Raceday.