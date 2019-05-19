All the fun of the fete in Yattendon

THE annual Yattendon and Frilsham Village Fete is back on Bank Holiday Monday, May 27.

The event was established more than 220 years ago and raises money for local good causes, village halls, churches and youth organisations.

This year will see the introduction of new attractions to the fete, including a performance from Newbury Rock Choir and an art exhibition.

Favourite family attractions such as the dog show, Morris dancers, vintage cars and maypole dancing will also entertain the crowds.

With the success of last year’s clay pigeon shoot, Pang Valley Sporting Ltd will be running it again.

Visitors will be able to attend the shoot in the morning and then the fete in the afternoon.

If baking is more your thing, then Yattendon has its own Great Fete ‘Cake off’ and this year’s competition theme will be scones.

Bakers should bring six fruit or plain scones to compete for a chance to have their name inscribed on the shield.

As always, there will be fun games and ‘have-a- go’ country pursuits, plus Christmas tree-throwing and welly-wanging.

There will also be plenty of traditional stalls selling local ales, gifts, vintage clothing, books, toys, produce and plants.

A hog roast and barbecue will be available, as will afternoon tea and cakes.

Funds raised will go to Yattendon and Frilsham Sports and Social Trust, which provides grants to local village halls, churches, children’s groups, sports groups and pensioners’ groups.

In addition, donations are made to various charities.

The event takes place in Yattendon village between 1pm and 4.30pm.