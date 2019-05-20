Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Thatcham drink-driver is caught with drugs

Double trouble for motorist stopped by police in Newbury

A THATCHAM man has been caught drink driving and in possession of drugs.

In the dock on Friday, May 3, was 28-year-old Jonathan Frederick Pearson of Rosemary Gardens.

He initially denied driving a silver Renault Clio in Gaywood Drive, Newbury, on November 11 last year after drinking more than the legal limit, but subsequently changed his plea to guilty.

Tests showed 50mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Mr Pearson further admitted possessing the Class A-controlled drug cocaine, plus the Class B-controlled cannabis, on the same occasion.

He was made subject to a 12-month community order.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £200 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £85.

Finally, Mr Pearson was banned from driving for 36 months.

