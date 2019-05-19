Council grant aid deadline is looming

THE Newbury Town Council Grant Aid application deadline is looming and charities and organisations that benefit the residents of Newbury are encouraged to apply.

The total grant fund available is £20,000, of which £10,000 is specifically for projects involving young people. The Good Exchange has agreed to match-fund all the grants, making the total available £40,000.

To apply, register with The Good Exchange at https://thegoodexchange. com and complete the grant application process by May 31. The council’s criteria for grant funding can be found on its website https://www.newbury.gov.uk/contributions-and-grant-aid.php

In 2018, Newbury Town Council gave grants totalling £25,000 to 33 organisations, including £2,000 to West Berkshire Homeless, £1,200 to Wash Common Scout Group, £1,250 to the YMCA cafés in the Waterside Centre and Riverside Centre and £500 to the Carnarvon Place Gardening Club.

The town council grant sub-committee will meet on June 26 to consider the applications.