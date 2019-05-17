Newbury Weekly News are winners at Press Awards

The Newbury Weekly News has won the 'Newspaper of the Year' award (over 10,000 circulation) at the Regional Press Awards in London on Friday afternoon.

NWN editor Andy Murrill and news editor Dan Cooper were at the awards which were held at the IET, Savoy Place, London.

Meanwhile, photographer Phil Cannings also made the shortlist for the 'Weekly Photographer of the Year' award at the event.

The paper was in a category with the Bucks Free Press, Kent Messenger, The Cumberland News, The Powys County Times and The Westmorland Gazette.

Congratulations to those publications for being shortlisted for the prize.

At this moment we would like to thank all of our readers for all of your support.

We'll have more on this in next week's Newbury Weekly News - out on Thursday.