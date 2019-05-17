Aldermaston fall at the final hurdle

AFC Aldermaston suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat against Wantage Town in the final of the Reading Senior Cup at Reading's Madejski Stadium on Friday night.

Wantage opened scoring after 23 minutes when the ball fell to winger Jack Dunmall on the left-wing.

The midfielder had time and space before curling an effort past Sean Saxty and into the back of the Aldermaston net.

The Fred's double their lead on the stroke of half-time when a cross from the right was met by the head of Stephen Patterson, who guided his effort into the bottom corner.

After the break, Saxty was called on twice in quick succession producing low saves from both Dunmall and Robertson - both Wantage goalscorers.

But Robertson did find his second as he converted a penalty after Aldermaston defender Ricardo Catlyn had given away the spot-kick.

And moments later, Wantage had a fourth.

Alders goalkeeper Saxty failed to clear the ball from a corner and Town defender Bradley Cox looped his header over the crowded six-yard box to find the net.

Wantage found the net once more with 15 minutes of the game remaining when Ben Cook played in Kaylem Patterson, who made no mistake from close range.