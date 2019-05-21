Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Dads smash rowing records

Team achieves greatest distance rowed in 24 hours and longest continual endurance row

A TEAM of fathers from Silchester Primary School have broken two worldindoor rowing records. 

They accomplished the historic feat on a rowing machine at Silchester Pavilion on Friday, May 3.

The Silchester dads set two new endurance records – one for the greatest distance rowed across 24 hours (310.774km) and the second for the longest continual endurance row (26 hours).

Team leader Dave Holby-Wolinski said: “I’m so relieved it’s all done but it was brilliant fun – the support we received was just amazing.

“We covered a total distance of 337km [209 miles] during the row and through a combination of generous online donations, Gift Aid and money collected on the day, we have now raised £2,343.75 – just amazing.”

The team of dads were Matthew Furnis, James Hopkins, Giles Raeside, Dave Holby-Wolinski, Liam Dicks, Chris Woods, Luke Claughton, Nick Bond, John Dean, Ryan Flood, Dan Male, Mel Watts, Kerry Reynolds, Geoorge Abbot, Eddie Spencer and Craig Jones.

Mr Holby-Wolinski is already a British indoor rowing endurance world record holder. In  2010, he became the first person to row the virtual distance around the Earth’s equator (40,075 km) on a Concept2 land rowing machine, setting a new Guinness World Record of 934 days.

There is still time to donate online at https://mydonate.bt.com/events/ worldrecordrow2019/492463?fbclid= IwAR3pkqs7R08_Wiq71DqNhxAdxB nfOXNlQkUa5mUfzi2krOfEkMSP_3G P1A 

