Thatcham school's new values will last a lifetime

A THATCHAM school has launched a new set of values for 21st-century children.

Spurcroft Primary School and Nursery held a special launch day to share its new school tag line of ‘the future begins here’.

The event also introduced Spurcroft’s new school values of kindness, teamwork, responsibility, creative thinking, ambition and self-belief.

Deputy headteacher Claire Exton said: “The six core values are the key qualities that we hope to inspire in our school from now on.

“These are the values we hope children can hold on to long after they leave Spurcroft and will last through a lifetime of learning.”

As a memento of the day, all children were presented with a goody bag to take away, which included a set of stickers, bookmark, a pencil with one of the new values on and a ‘value’ cupcake.

Spurcroft pupils, from nursery up to Year 6, worked hard to create an exhibition of learning in the school hall.

Headteacher Kate Flowerdew said she was “incredibly proud” of all the children who contributed towards the exhibition.

The new tag line, school logo and values form part of the work from the school development plan that the senior leadership team have been working on since last year to prepare children for their lives in the 21st century.