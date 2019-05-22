West Berkshire pupil taken to hospital after consuming sweets thought to contain drugs

A PUPIL in West Berkshire has been taken to hospital after consuming sweets thought to contain drugs.

West Berkshire Council has issued a dangerous substance alert following the incident, where sweets believed to contain cannabis and/or 'zombie drug' spice were purchased by local pupils.

One pupil was admitted to hospital after eating one the sweets, which were being sold for £5 each.

The sweets have so far not been tested and no information is available about the drug contained in the sweets.

They are described as brown/green in colour and 1.5x1.0cm in size and are thought to contain cannabis/cannaboids.

Information posted on neighbouring Slough Borough Council's website said that the incident was "probably an isolated one", however it advises people to be vigilant and watch out for any unusual activity or behaviour.

Spice is a mix of herbs and laboratory-made chemicals with mind-altering effects. It is often called 'synthetic marijuana' because some of the chemicals in it are similar to ones in marijuana.

However the effects of spice can be different from marijuana, and often much stronger.

Possible negative effects include:

. Increased heart rate

. Nausea and vomiting, feeling unwell

. Psychotic episodes

. Hallucinations

. Paranoia

. Panic attacks

. Impaired motor ability

. Violent or aggressive behaviour

. Possible overdose

. Harm reduction advice

West Berkshire Council and Thames Valley Police have been approached for comment.