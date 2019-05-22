Man jailed for punching pregnant woman in Newbury

A man has been jailed after assaulting a pregnant woman in Newbury.

Steven Angliss punched the pregnant 29-year-old in the face, leaving her with multiple eye socket fractures.

The assault took place outside the Bacon Arms Hotel on January 16. Angliss went on the run and Thames Valley Police issued an appeal to find the London-based rapper, who goes by the name MC Stevus G

He was was arrested on February 8 and charged the following day.

Angliss, 28, of Lewin Terrace, Feltham, Middlesex, was found guilty by unanimous jury of one count of grievous bodily harm.

He was convicted and sentenced to a total of three-and-a-half years’ imprisonment at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday, May 7.

Specialist investigator Colin Squibb of the Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit based at Newbury police station, said: “This was a callous and unprovoked attack committed by Angliss on a pregnant woman.

“Angliss knew she was pregnant and acted with complete disregard to the safety or wellbeing of the victim or her unborn child.

“After the assault, Angliss refused to face up his crime and went on the run for several weeks before being arrested.

“I believe that this sentence reflects the nature and seriousness of the incident.

“It also serves as a reminder that that all forms of domestic abuse will be robustly and fully investigated and perpetrators made to face the consequences of their actions.”