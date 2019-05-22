Berkshire aiming to maintain winning start

Berkshire Women will be looking to make it four straight wins at North Maidenhead CC when they host Durham in a county championship Division 2 fixture this Sunday, writes DAVID WRIGHT.

Danni Warren's side have so far beaten Essex, Worcestershire and Somerset at the Summerleaze ground, which has now become their permanent base.

England captain Heather Knight starred in the last two wins, scoring 131 against Worcestershire, followed by 75 out of her side's 160 all out against Somerset.

But she wasn't available last weekend when Berkshire travelled to Sidmouth to face fellow unbeaten side Devon, but the game had to be abandoned due to rain with Berkshire on 22-2 in reply to their hosts' 203-5.

That was a good recovery by Devon as they had lost their first three wickets for 17-3 with Lauren Bell striking twice.

Heather and fellow international Anya Shrubsole are both set to face a Durham side who have managed to win only one of their last four games.

Berkshire men return to action on Sunday, June 2nd when they take on Dorset in the Unicorns KO Trophy at the Oratory School, near Reading.

Gary Loveday blasted an unbeaten century as Berkshire defeated Buckingham by nine runs in an Over 50s County Championship game played at Farnham Royal.

The Finchampstead CC chairman hammered 104 off 125 balls with the help of a six and 15 fours, holding the innings together after Berks had slumped from 60-1 to 79-6 with David Shaw, Phil Oxley and Richard O'Toole all falling to Mohammed Raza Khan for ducks.

But Andy Davis (20) and Peter Randall (16no) stayed around long enough to help Loveday take his side to 196-7 in their 45 overs.

Bucks looked well placed at 111-2 (Ian Pulsford 56) but Mark Baker (3-30) and John McDonald (2-21) applied the brake and the hosts fell just short at 187-9.

Berkshire O60s lost to Hampshire Seniors by seven wickets at Binfield. They posted 184-8 in their 45 overs with skipper David Tooze top scoring with 54, followed by Don Townsin 42no, Ronnie Brock 30 and Ian Harvey 27.

The visitors reached their target in the 42nd over, opener Chris Wheeler hitting 68 and Ian Britton 46 not out.

The same two counties also met in a 2nd XI game at Royal Ascot. Berkshire were dismissed for 107 (Joe Richardson 30) with Hampshire sealing victory at 109-4 in the 32nd over, Peter Trapper making 44. Keith Woodman took 3-23.