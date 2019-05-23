Hermitage Primary School opens classroom to help broaden curriculum

Hermitage Primary School has hosted a community May Fayre to mark the opening of a new classroom.

The event featured stalls and activities for parents, staff and pupils to enjoy.

These included an army assault course, barbecue, ice cream van and raffle (the latter featuring prizes donated by friends of the school).

An upbeat soundtrack for the day was provided by local music supplier DJkit.

The event was opened by the school’s former headteacher, Peta Collicott.

The construction of the Woodland Lodge – which will be used for art, cookery and music classes – was funded by West Berkshire Council.

The facility boasts a kitchenette, disabled access toilet and two large storage spaces.

Headteacher Gill Turner said that she was “delighted” with the development.

She said: “It [the classroom] will not only free up much-needed space within the main building to allow dedicated intervention and support space, but will enable us to offer an even broader curriculum for our pupils.”

West Berkshire Council head of education Ian Pearson said of the facility: “We are very pleased to have been able to fund this great multi-purpose building.

“The benefits are clear and I hope that everyone at the school will enjoy their new learning space.”