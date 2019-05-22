Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Water leak closes off stretch of Newbury road

Closure could be in place until Friday

Burst water main leads to road closure

A sretch of Newbury road has closed due to a water leak and could be closed until Friday.

Kennet Road is closed immediately to the north of the junction with Berkeley Road.

Thames Water was dealing with a leak under traffic lights but the work has now developed to a full closure.

West Berkshire Council said that the water company had advised that the closure will be required until 5pm on Friday but were hopeful of lifting it before then. 

Berkeley Road is open, but West Berkshire Council has advised that access might be easier from the Blenheim Road end.

A diversion is in place via Craven Road, Oddfellows Road and West Mills.

