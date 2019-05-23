Investigation under way following West Berkshire pupil 'spice' incident

AN investigation is being conducted following a West Berkshire pupil consuming sweets thought to contain the drug 'spice'.

West Berkshire Council issued a dangerous substance alert after the pupil ended up in hospital after consuming the sweets, which were being sold for £5 each.

The sweets are believed to contain cannabis and/or the 'zombie drug' spice, a mix of herbs and laboratory-made chemicals with mind-altering effects.

It is often called 'synthetic marijuana' because some of the chemicals in it are similar to ones in marijuana. However the effects of spice can be different from marijuana, and often much stronger.

Thames Valley Police said today: "We are aware of this incident and awaiting drug analysis results to identify the substances involved.

"The results of this report will determine what offences have been committed. Thames Valley Police is conducting a full investigation into this incident."

Both Thames Valley Police and West Berkshire Council have not named the school. NewburyToday is continuing to make enquiries after being contacted by a source.

The sweets are described as brown/green in colour and 1.5x1.0cm in size and are thought to contain cannabis/cannaboids.

The dangerous substance alert said that the incident was "probably an isolated one", however it advises people to be vigilant and watch out for any unusual activity or behaviour.

West Berkshire Council's executive member for Public Health and Community Wellbeing Rick Jones (Con, Tilehurst and Purley) said: “We are aware that this is not an isolated case and that there have been reports of substances being sold across the country in an edible formulation as a ‘sweet’.

“However, the number of cases that have been reported nationally is very low.

“Here in West Berkshire, we are fortunate that incidents such as this are rare. However, we continue to work with young people and parents to highlight the dangers and specifically raised the alert to ensure that schools and parents are aware and vigilant.

“Anyone who is concerned about their or someone else’s substance use should call Frank, 0300 1236600 or visit https://www.talktofrank.com/ or call the Edge on (01635) 582002.”