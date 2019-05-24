Ashley's pals revving up for memorial ride

FAMILY and friends are gearing up for a charity ride out in memory of a Thatcham man.

Ashley Herring was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle in Penwood in 2017.

An inquest into the 21-year-old’s death heard that the position of the sun as Mr Herring went round a bend in Foxs Lane had been “a significant factor” towards the accidental death.

Described as “the life and soul of any event” and a “tremendous son, brother and friend”, more than 100 people attended the first Ashley Herring Annual Ride Out last year.

Now in its second year, Ashley’s family are aiming to beat the £637.77 raised for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance and Help for Heroes through last year’s ride out.

Mr Herring’s family are focusing their efforts on raising money for the air ambulance this year and members of the charity will be attending.

Raffles and an opportunity to win prizes donated by local business will also be held alongside the ride out.

The Ashley Herring Annual Ride Out will take place on Saturday, June 1, starting at Newbury Retail Park.

Vehicles will arrive for 6pm and the ride out will begin at 7pm.

The 31-mile route takes riders through Penwood, out to Hungerford and back to the retail park.

The route has been changed from last year to make the event safer.

Mr Herring’s sister Gemma is raising money for the air ambulance and donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ashleyherringrideout2019

More information and contact details can be found on the Ashley Herring Annual Ride Out Facebook page.