Once you get to know Sam you've a friend for life

SAM is an energetic and intelligent Belgian Malinois-cross-Labrador who loves to play and learn.

The two-year-old dog is looking for a new home and some people he can play brain games with, as these involve his two main loves – food and toys.

Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “Sam will thrive in an active home where he can have time to settle into his new environment.

“He is a lovely boy with a big character, but needs some time to build up relationships which he does through play and training, his two joys.

“He would benefit from a home that can help him channel his energy into games and help him continue his training, he is such a bright and clever boy, who is very eager to please and learn.

“Sam would like to be the only pet in the home, but can have friends on walks. He would best suit an adult-only home where he can have time to blossom and grow.

“He would like his new owners to visit him a few times at the centre to build up the best friendship before he goes home. Once you get to know this gorgeous boy, you really make a friend for life.”

If you can give Sam a new home, call Dogs Trust Newbury on (0300) 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk