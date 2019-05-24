Pearce rides to early series victory

AS the sun went down last Thursday evening it was time for the first round of the ever-popular Banjo Cycles Summer Cyclo-Cross Series in Goldwell Park, Newbury.

The grass had been freshly cut and the course set up using all the available space and incorporating the notorious grassy climb.

The Banjo Cycles series attracts riders of all ages, with racing starting at 6pm for the youngsters and the main senior and vets races at 7.30pm.

Local mountain bike racer Phil Pearce went on to triumph in the senior men’s race by well over two minutes.

Scarlett Allaway came home ahead of Matilda Clare and Isla Goodall during the under-eight girls race.

Meanwhile, Guy Rorke won the under-eight boys event as he finished ahead of Euan Allaway and Oliver Blatchford in second and third respectively.

Emma Davies was successful in the under-11s girls race, finishing in front of Maisie Hamilton-Unwin and Isla Clare.

And in the boys event, Cypher Tindall was the winner, beating Charlie Forrester and Wilf Jones.

Melissa Cooper edged out Anna Patterson in the under-15 girls race, while Eve Brown came home in third.

In the boys equivalent, Will Ryan was first ahead of second-place Nathan Cracknell and third-place Toby Houghton.

Pearce won the senior race as he beat Jay Allen and Alex Watkins.

Elsewhere, it was Madeline Cooper who won the women’s event, with Lindy Brazier-Larkin in second and Kate Robson in third.

Alex Forrester won the veterans race, finishing quicker than Rory West and Jamie Smith.