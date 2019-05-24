'This is democracy!' - schoolchildren take to streets over climate crisis

PUPILS from three local schools took their climate crisis protest to the streets of Newbury again today.

After gathering outside the Town Hall, they marched down Northbrook Street, through the Parkway shopping centre and on to West Berkshire Council.

On the way they held placards and banners and chanted slogans including: “There’s no Planet B; be the solution, not the pollution; the ocean is rising and so are we,” and “whose future? Our future!”

Afer congregating outside the district council offices in Market Street, they chanted: “This is democracy.”

St Bartholomew’s School sixth former Emily Carr, aged 18, told fellow demonstrators of her frustration, before turning 18, of “having no voice.”

She added: “Only now have I been told I’m allowed to have a voice. We’re showing that, in our democracy, there are other ways of showing we care. You’re doing that, and it’s amazing, so thank you.”

Young mother Suzie Ferguson, who attended with her daughter Skyler, told the crowd: “Thanks for what you’re doing. Please keep going – you’re inspiring people.”

Pupils from St Bartholomew’s School, Trinity School and Park House School participated in the event.

Newbury MP Richard Benyon, who was looking on, told Newburytoday: “I’ve been chatting to some of them and we’ve met on several occasions now. I totally support their enthusiasm on this issue. It’s absolutely right that they’re here, staking out their claims and concerns.

“After all, it’s their generation that will suffer the most if the world doesn’t take action.”