Jacob believes there is a lot to learn

AFC Aldermaston manager Declan Jacob is confident the club are ‘moving in the right direction’, despite a cup final defeat last week.

The Atom Men were beaten 5-0 against Wantage Town in the Reading Senior Cup at the Madejski Stadium.

And Jacob is fully aware of the gap between the two sides, with Wantage having secured promotion to the Southern League.

“Fair play to Wantage, they have had a great season and they have a fantastic squad, and when you look at them, they are a couple of leagues above us.

“They have had a great performance, they have played us off the park and we haven’t done what we should have done.”

But although it was a tough defeat to take, the Aldermaston boss believes that there are positives to take from it.

“On the upside, it’s been a pleasure for the boys to get here,” admitted Jacob. “It’s been a while since the club had a moment like this.

“Hopefully it shows that the club are moving in the right direction, but there is a lot to learn from our point of view.”

Jacob took over the club earlier this season and felt it was a good season, but hoped of more of a fight in the final.

“I would have taken it [before the start of the season] from a clubs point of view because we haven’t had this sort of structure for a while.

“But for me, personally, it’s frustrating because I’d love to have had the whole group battling as it was tough to take when we went from 2-0 down at the break to capitulating in the second-half.

“From me, that is when I want the character from the boys so they can dig deeper and really go at it.”

But despite the heavy loss, Jacob was pleased with how the season unfolded considering there was no money available.

“I can’t knock the boys this year,” he said. “They don’t get paid any money, they do this off their own back so I have to credit for them giving up their time.”