Masked teenagers attempt to rob Tadley shop

CCTV released in connection with incident

STAFF at a Tadley shop were threatened by two teenagers during an attempted robbery.

Two masked teenage boys entered the Koala Store in Herriard Way and threatened staff with what police believe to be an imitation firearm.

But the boys fled empty-handed when a member of staff tried to grab one of them.

The incident occurred at around 8.55pm on Wednesday, May 22.

Both boys are described as being white, of average build and aged 14 to 16 years old.

The first person is described as around 5ft 6ins tall and carrying a silver JD Sports bag. 

He was wearing a grey mask, a black hooded top with a white written logo, black jogging bottoms, black and white trainers and black gloves with a white stripe.

The second is described as around 5ft 3ins tall and carrying a black JD sports bag. 

He was wearing a dark mask, maroon puffa-style jacket, and black trousers with a white stripe down the sides.

Hampshire Constabulary has released a CCTV image of someone they would like to speak to in connection with this incident.

Anyone who recognises the clothing in the CCTV, or was in the area at this time, should contact 101, quoting reference number 44190177603.

