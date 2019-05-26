Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Hundreds Roc up for Newbury 10k

Runners speed through the town for annual race

HUNDREDS of runners tested their speed and stamina levels at the Newbury Roc 10k this morning (Sunday). 

This year's race had 651 entrants and included junior races before the main event. 

The first man to cross the line was reigning Newbury 10k champion Callum O'neill in 33:28. 

And spurred on to see her four-and-a-half-month-old daughter at the finish line was Stacey Morris, who crossed the line in 42:20. 

Top three males were Callum O'neill (33:28), James Knight (34:56) and Barry Regan (36:56). 

Top three women were Stacy Morris (42:20), Claire Hall (43:33) and Rachel Allen (44:07).

The race was organised by Newbury Athletics Club and sponsored by Roc Technologies. 

Money raised from the event will be split between the athletics club and the Wooden Spoon charity. 

For more coverage, including quotes from the winners and organisers and more pictures, see Thursday's Newbury Weekly News.

