Newbury Liberal Democrat elected to the European Parliament

How West Berkshire voted

Former Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Newbury, Judith Bunting, has been elected to the European Parliament. 

Ms Bunting, who fought the 2015 and 2017 general elections, was elected alongside Lib Dem colleagues Catherine Bearder and Anthony Hook for the south east of the UK.

The south east contributes 10 seats to the UK's 73 in the European Parliament. 

The Brexit Party had four MEPs elected, including party leader Nigel Farage, Robert Rowland, Belinda De Camborne Lucy and Alexandra Phillips.

The Green Party took one seat through their candidate Alexandra Phillips. Conservative candidate Daniel Hannan and Labour's John Howarth took the remaining seats.  

Turn out in the south east was 39.36 per cent, an increase on 2014's 35.4 per cent.

In West Berkshire The Brexit Party took a 34 per cent share of the vote, closely followed by the Lib Dems 30 per cent.

The Greens came third with 12.9 per cent, beating the Conservatives' 12.8 per cent. Change UK finished ahead of Labour with 4.2 per cent and 3.5 per cent respectively, while UKIP took 1.9 per cent of the vote. 

The results for West Berkshire, announced last night, were:

Change UK - The Independent Group 1,948

Conservative and Unionist Party 5,974

Green Party 6,029

Labour Party 1,632

Liberal Democrats 13,981

The Brexit Party 15,830

The Socialist Party of Great Britain 59

UK European Union Party 118

UK Independence Party 883

McMahon 54

Round 37

Turberville 30 

The turnout was 39.30 per cent.

There were 208 rejected ballots, 50 for voting for more candidates than the voter was entitled to and 158 for being unmarked or wholly void for uncertainty.  

For more reaction, see Thursday's Newbury Weekly News.

  • zmjrc

    27/05/2019 - 11:11

    Not biased reporting at all. Luckily this lying cow will be out of a job in four months.

    Reply

    • Bombey

      27/05/2019 - 15:03

      as will all the Breixters - Hollow 'victory' really...

      Reply

  • Ajwatson

    27/05/2019 - 10:10

    Congratulations to the Brexit party for giving the other parties a good pasting! Even if it isn't reported on this particular post.

    Reply

  • NewburyLad

    27/05/2019 - 10:10

    Surprised and pleased to see the Brexit Party did better than the Lib Dems running on their "Stop Brexit" ticket. A reversal of the 2016 referendum result. Well done West Berkshire.

    Reply

