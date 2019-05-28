The Globe Inn opens today

A NEWBURY pub will go full circle when it reopens today (Tuesday).

The Globe Inn will officially open its doors after undergoing a £330,000 refurbishment.

The pub was previously called The Snooty Fox, but has reverted back to its original name.

New licensees Colin and Katie Martin are taking over the running of the pub, which is owned by Star Pubs & Bars.

Mr Martin said: “We’ve had a huge amount of interest in the place, so many people asking if they can come in and book a table. It’s had a complete transformation.

“We’ve done everything we can to keep the original features and tried to make it a much more welcoming place.”

This applies to man’s best friend too – as the couple aim to make The Globe dog-friendly and their border terrier Dave will play a part in the pub’s revival too.

The pub will give a warm welcome to customers’ four-legged friends, offering ‘Pawsecco’, water and dog treats and there will be a regular ‘Yappy Hour’ for dog owners and dogs to get together.

Mr and Mrs Martin have both given up corporate jobs in London to run The Globe, although both have pub backgrounds and come from publican families.

“We’ve always wanted to run a pub together and we have always wanted to save a pub,” Mr Martin said.

“You read about the amount of pubs that close on a daily basis.

“We saw it [The Snooty Fox] had been closed and that there had been interest in it.”

But not wanting to lose another pub to housing, the couple said it became their “mission to save it”.

The building, which dates back to 1875, has been revamped with a contemporary look to expose the original timber flooring and brickwork.

Booth seating and a snug will be created at the rear, complete with sofas and soft seating.

The overhaul also involved replacing the toilets, refitting the kitchen and upgrading the cellar with state-of-the-art dispense equipment.

Mr and Mrs Martin plan to give The Globe a café/bar feel during the day, serving pastries and light bites such as artisan sandwiches, salads and soups and coffee.